Qatar wealth fund to invest $450 million in India's Adani Transmission unit

(Reuters) - Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund will invest $450 million in a unit of Indian power company Adani Transmission Ltd for a 25.1% stake, the two entities said on Wednesday.

Qatar Investment Authority will buy the stake in Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd (AEML) in a deal that will also include subordinated loans.

AEML is an integrated power distribution, transmission and generation business that serves more than 3 million consumers in Mumbai, India’s financial capital.

Shares in Adani Transmission fell as much as 4.8% after the announcement. The stock was up 4.2% and trading at a record high earlier on Wednesday.

The two sides also said they plan to ensure that about 30% of the electricity supplied by AEML will be sourced from solar and wind power plants by 2023.

The transaction is expected to be completed in early 2020.