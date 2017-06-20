FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Adobe reports 26.7 pct jump in quarterly revenue
June 20, 2017 / 8:16 PM / 2 months ago

Adobe reports 26.7 pct jump in quarterly revenue

1 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - Adobe Systems Inc reported a 26.7 percent jump in revenue, the 13th straight quarter of increase, as more customers subscribed to its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which include Photoshop.

The company's net income rose to $374.4 million, or 75 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 2, from $244.1 million, or 48 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $1.77 billion from $1.40 billion, the company said on Tuesday.

Adobe has been benefiting from a shift to cloud-based subscription services, which have a more predictable revenue stream as opposed to revenue earned through the sale of packaged-licensed software.

Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee and Pushkala A in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

