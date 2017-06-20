Adobe reports 26.7 pct jump in quarterly revenue

June 20 (Reuters) - Adobe Systems Inc reported a 26.7 percent jump in revenue, the 13th straight quarter of increase, as more customers subscribed to its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which include Photoshop.

The company's net income rose to $374.4 million, or 75 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 2, from $244.1 million, or 48 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $1.77 billion from $1.40 billion, the company said on Tuesday.

Adobe has been benefiting from a shift to cloud-based subscription services, which have a more predictable revenue stream as opposed to revenue earned through the sale of packaged-licensed software.