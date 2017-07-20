FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UAE's Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank Q2 profit falls 10.4 pct
July 20, 2017 / 11:03 AM / 21 days ago

UAE's Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank Q2 profit falls 10.4 pct

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank on Thursday posted a 10.4 percent fall in second quarter profit, broadly in line with analysts' forecasts.

The emirate's second-largest bank by assets made a net profit attributable to shareholders of 1.01 billion dirhams ($275.2 million) in the three months to June 30, compared to 1.13 billion dirhams in the same period a year ago, according to its financial statement.

Three analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast a net profit for the quarter of 1.11 billion dirhams.

Reporting By Stanley Carvalho, editing by Tom Arnold

