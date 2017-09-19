FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Abu Dhabi Financial Group plans $100 mln private bond sale -sources
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Xi to open Party congress, may signal plans for next five years
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Xi to open Party congress, may signal plans for next five years
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 19, 2017 / 6:47 AM / a month ago

Abu Dhabi Financial Group plans $100 mln private bond sale -sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi Financial Group (ADFG), a privately owned investment company with over $5 billion of assets under management, is considering issuing $100 million in debt through a privately placed bond, sources familiar with the matter said.

The private placement, with a three-year tenor according to the sources, would come at a relatively calm time in the Gulf’s debt capital markets, which have seen little to no issuance over the summer months.

The lull was interrupted last week by a $3 billion debt sale by Bahrain, which is to be followed this week by a dollar bond sale by Saudi Arabia’s Islamic Development Bank. But corporate issuances have been rarer, with the latest being a $375 million bond by United Arab Emirates’ Topaz Marine last July.

ADFG declined to comment.

The company, which has invested in real estate in London and Eastern Europe, operates in a range of financial areas including investment banking, asset management, private equity, and it also lends directly to the small and medium enterprises sector.

It typically invests between $50 million and $500 million, according to its website. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; additional reporting by Stanley Carvalho in Abu Dhabi; editing by Jason Neely)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.