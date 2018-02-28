FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Consumer Goods and Retail
February 28, 2018 / 9:53 AM / a day ago

Adidas CEO says sales grew 15-20 pct in 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUESSELDORF, Germany, Feb 28 (Reuters) - German sportswear firm Adidas saw sales rise between 15 and 20 percent to more than 20 billion euros ($24 billion)in 2017, helped by growth in China, North America and ecommerce, Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted said on Wednesday.

Rorsted did not say whether he was referring to a currency adjusted figure. Adidas has forecast sales to rise at a currency-adjusted 17-19 percent in 2017. It reports annual results on March 14.

Analysts are forecasting a headline increase of 11 percent to 21.3 billion euros for 2017. ($1 = 0.8189 euros) (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi, writing by Emma Thomasson Editing by Arno Schuetze)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.