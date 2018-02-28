FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 28, 2018 / 10:23 AM / a day ago

UPDATE 1-Adidas CEO says sales grew 15-20 pct in 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds comment from spokeswoman)

DUESSELDORF, Germany, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Sales at German sportswear firm Adidas rose between 15 and 20 percent to more than 20 billion euros ($24 billion) in 2017, helped by growth in China, North America and ecommerce, Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted said on Wednesday.

An Adidas spokeswoman said there was no change to the company’s forecast for sales to rise at a currency-adjusted 17-19 percent in 2017. It reports annual results on March 14.

Adidas shares were up 1.6 percent at 1015 GMT, the biggest increase on the German blue-chip index.

Analysts are forecasting a headline sales increase of 11 percent to 21.3 billion euros for 2017, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.

Speaking at a conference on Asia in Duesseldorf, Rorsted said Adidas saw huge potential in China, which is its most profitable market.

Asked if he could imagine a Chinese investor becoming an anchor investor in the company, Rorsted replied that he could imagine everything.

$1 = 0.8189 euros Reporting by Matthias Inverardi Writing by Emma Thomasson Editing by Arno Schuetze and Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.