FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 1, 2018 / 9:05 AM / Updated a day ago

EU court says Adidas may defend its three stripes design

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 1 (Reuters) - A European court said that German sporting goods maker Adidas may oppose the registration of two parallel stripes on shoes as an EU trademark, affirming earlier decisions by the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO).

Adidas had opposed Belgian company Shoe Branding Europe’s application for two EU trademarks for two parallel stripes on shoes as it was too similar to its own iconic three-stripe design.

The EUIPO refused registration in separate decisions in 2015 and 2016. The Luxembourg-based General Court, Europe’s second-highest, on Thursday affirmed the EUIPO’s decisions, saying that the design Shoe Branding had proposed would take unfair advantage of Adidas’ reputation and that it had not demonstrated due cause for its use. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.