13 days ago
Adidas hikes outlook as fatter margins boost Q2 profit
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 27, 2017 / 5:04 PM / 13 days ago

Adidas hikes outlook as fatter margins boost Q2 profit

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 27 (Reuters) - Adidas AG raised its full-year outlook after improving margins helped the German sportswear maker to achieve an 18 percent jump in second-quarter operating profit.

Adidas said its operating profit rose to 505 million euros ($589 million), from 429 million euros a year earlier.

The operating profit improvement was driven by a higher gross margin, the company said.

Adidas now projects 2017 currency-neutral sales to grow at a rate between 17 percent and 19 percent, against a previous forecast for 12-14 percent, and for the gross margin to improve during the second half of 2017.

As a result, net income from continuing operations is now forecasted at a level between 1.360 billion euros and 1.390 billion euros, against previous guidance of 1.2-1.225 billion.

$1 = 0.8573 euros Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Victoria Bryan

