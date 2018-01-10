FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ADM head of trading for Africa and Middle East leaves firm-sources
Sections
Featured
Sensex gains, Nifty above 10,600
Live
Market Jockey
Sensex gains, Nifty above 10,600
Stuck in petroleum Catch-22
China
Stuck in petroleum Catch-22
Assange name in Ecuador civil registry fuels citizenship talk
World
Assange name in Ecuador civil registry fuels citizenship talk
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
January 10, 2018 / 4:19 PM / in 16 hours

ADM head of trading for Africa and Middle East leaves firm-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Philippe Nahon, in charge of grains trading in Africa and the Middle East at Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), is leaving the company, sources close to the matter said.

Nahon had been with the company since 2002, having started at grains trading house Toepfer, which was integrated in ADM in 2014.

The sources said Nahon had been asked to leave the company early this week and was no longer going to the EMEA headquarters based in Rolle, Switzerland.

ADM declined to comment. (Reporting by Valerie Parent and Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris and Tom Polansek in Chicago, editing by Gus Trompiz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.