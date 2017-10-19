FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Abu Dhabi's ADNOC starts investor meetings ahead of planned $3 bln bond - lead
October 19, 2017 / 7:06 AM / in 3 days

Abu Dhabi's ADNOC starts investor meetings ahead of planned $3 bln bond - lead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi Crude Oil Pipeline, indirectly wholly owned by Abu Dhabi’s state-owned oil company ADNOC, on Thursday starts a series of fixed-income investor meetings ahead of a planned $3 billion dual-tranche bond, a document issued by one of the lead banks showed late on Wednesday.

The company will meet investors in the United States, Europe, Asia and the Middle East ahead of a potential 144A/Regulation S senior secured U.S. dollar fixed-rate dual tranche offering, including an $800 million 12-year bullet tranche and around $2.2 billion of 30-year amortising notes.

First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC, J.P. Morgan and MUFG have been hired as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners for the deal, while Moelis & Company is working as financial adviser to ADNOC. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by David Holmes)

