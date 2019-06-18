Photoshop maker Adobe beats revenue, profit estimates

FILE PHOTO: An Adobe Systems Inc software box is seen in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 13, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

(Reuters) - Adobe Inc beat analysts’ estimates for quarterly profit and revenue on Tuesday, driven by growth in its digital media business that houses its flagship product Creative Cloud.

Shares of the company, known for its image-editing software Photoshop, rose 2.7% in after-hours trading.

Adobe is sharpening its focus on the fast-growing cloud business, a fiercely competitive market dominated by Microsoft Corp, Oracle Corp and Salesforce.

The shift to a cloud-based subscription has brought a more predictable revenue stream for Adobe by selling its software through web-based subscriptions, and not through the sale of packaged-licensed software.

The company expects to report revenue of about $2.80 billion in the third quarter, below analysts’ estimates of $2.83 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The San Jose, California-based company’s revenue jumped 25% to $2.74 billion in the second quarter ended May 31.

Net income fell to $632.6 million, or $1.29 per share, in the quarter, from $663.2 million, or $1.33 per share, from a year earlier.

Excluding items, Adobe earned $1.83 per share, beating the average analyst estimate of $1.78.