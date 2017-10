Sept 19 (Reuters) - Adobe Systems Inc reported a 25.8 percent rise in quarterly revenue, as it added more subscribers to Creative Cloud, a package of software tools, which houses Photoshop.

The company’s net income rose to $419.6 million, or 84 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 1, from $270.8 million, or 54 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $1.84 billion from $1.46 billion. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)