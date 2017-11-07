FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ackman's Pershing Square loses ADP challenge-sources
Sections
Featured
Gold imports may fall 25 percent on weak festival demand: execs
Commodities
Gold imports may fall 25 percent on weak festival demand: execs
Peak oil? Majors aren't buying into the threat from renewables
Energy
Peak oil? Majors aren't buying into the threat from renewables
North Korean diplomat's alcohol stash raises bootlegging doubts
Pakistan
North Korean diplomat's alcohol stash raises bootlegging doubts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
November 7, 2017 / 1:38 PM / Updated a day ago

Ackman's Pershing Square loses ADP challenge-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - William Ackman’s activist hedge fund Pershing Square lost its bid on Tuesday to win seats on the board of Automatic Data Processing Inc, according to sources that have seen a preliminary shareholder voting tally.

Pershing Square did not get any of its three nominees, including Ackman, elected to ADP’s board, according to the sources.

ADP and Pershing Square did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.