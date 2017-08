July 6 (Reuters) - Cancer immunotherapy developer Advaxis Inc said on Thursday Daniel O'Connor stepped down from his position as the company's chief executive and its board.

Anthony Lombardo will immediately assume the role of interim chief executive, the company said.

Lombardo joined Advaxis as chief business officer earlier this year. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)