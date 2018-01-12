FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia's Top Glove acquires Adventa Capital unit for $345 mln
Sections
Featured
U.S. ultimatum on nuclear deal, new sanctions draw Iran threat
WORLD
U.S. ultimatum on nuclear deal, new sanctions draw Iran threat
India ruin South Africa's progress with run outs as Amla falls
SPORTS
India ruin South Africa's progress with run outs as Amla falls
India this week
EDITOR'S PICKS
India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
January 12, 2018 / 7:27 AM / 2 days ago

Malaysia's Top Glove acquires Adventa Capital unit for $345 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s Top Glove Corp Bhd said on Friday that it has acquired a surgical glove business owned by Adventa Capital Pte Ltd for 1.37 billion ringgit ($345 million).

The acquisition of Aspion Sdn Bhd makes Top Glove one of the world’s largest surgical glove manufacturers, on top of being the largest rubber glove manufacturer globally.

The company said in a statement that 1.233 billion ringgit would be paid in cash while the remainder would be paid with Top Glove shares.

Top Glove will raise $310 million via conventional and Islamic financing facilities to help fund the acquisition, the statement added.

Hong Leong Investment Bank was transaction and principal advisor for Top Glove while Credit Suisse was the sole financial advisor for Adventa Capital.

$1 = 3.9710 ringgit Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.