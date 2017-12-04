FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 4, 2017 / 7:49 AM / Updated a day ago

Global advertising expenditure to grow by 4.1 pct in 2018 - Zenith

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Leading forecaster Zenith lowered its prediction for global advertising expenditure growth in 2018 to 4.1 percent to reach $578 billion by the end of the year, with marginal downgrades in North America, Western Europe and Asia Pacific.

Zenith, owned by France’s Publicis, had forecast a 2018 growth rate of 4.2 percent in September, down from 4.8 percent in 2016.

“We expect advertising expenditure to grow more slowly than the global economy as a whole out to 2020,” Zenith said. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Blair)

