The alert on Bhageria Industries Ltd seeking shareholders’ nod to raise share capital is wrong and has been withdrawn. The alert was filed from a press release issued by RPP Infra Projects Ltd, an unrelated firm.

For the correct set of alerts on RPP Infra Projects, click STORY_NUMBER: FWN1Q902O STORY_DATE: 19/02/2018 STORY_TIME: 10:20 GMT