Thailand's AIS signs roaming deal with state-run TOT
January 5, 2018 / 5:20 AM / a day ago

Thailand's AIS signs roaming deal with state-run TOT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Advanced Info Service Pcl (AIS) , Thailand’s largest mobile operator, has signed a roaming agreement with state-run TOT Pcl until 2025 to broaden its coverage, TOT President Monchai Noosong said on Friday.

AIS will pay 13-14 billion baht a year ($404 million-$434.92 million) to take on lease 80 percent of TOT’s 2100 MHz spectrum for a total bandwidth of 15 MHz, he told a news conference.

AIS, partly owned by Singapore Telecommunications Ltd , will lease its towers to TOT for around 10 billion baht a year, he added.

This partnership is in line with the 20-year national strategy, the companies said in a statement. The strategy was laid out by the junta government that seized power in 2014.

$1 = 32.1900 baht Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai, Writing by Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
