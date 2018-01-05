Thailand's AIS signs roaming deal with state-run TOT

BANGKOK, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Advanced Info Service Pcl (AIS) , Thailand’s largest mobile operator, has signed a roaming agreement with state-run TOT Pcl until 2025 to broaden its coverage, TOT President Monchai Noosong said on Friday.

AIS will pay 13-14 billion baht a year ($404 million-$434.92 million) to take on lease 80 percent of TOT’s 2100 MHz spectrum for a total bandwidth of 15 MHz, he told a news conference.

AIS, partly owned by Singapore Telecommunications Ltd , will lease its towers to TOT for around 10 billion baht a year, he added.

This partnership is in line with the 20-year national strategy, the companies said in a statement. The strategy was laid out by the junta government that seized power in 2014.