AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch financial technology company Adyen will process payments for Swedish clothing chain H&M, a Swedish technology news site reported on Wednesday, citing Adyen’s CEO.

The Adyen logo is seen at the reception desk of the company's headquarters in Amsterdam, Netherlands August 24, 2018. REUTERS/Eva Plevier/File Photo

Breakit quoted Adyen CEO Pieter van der Does in an interview as saying that H&M was a good fit with the company’s other major customers, which include Facebook and Netflix, because it operates stores across many countries and has significant online sales.