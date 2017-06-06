Greece's Aegean Airlines passenger traffic up 8 pct in April-May

ATHENS, June 6 (Reuters) - Aegean Airlines grew passenger traffic on its domestic and foreign routes by 8 percent in April to May compared with last year, starting the summer season on a strong footing, Greece's largest carrier said on Tuesday.

Aegean, a member of the Star Alliance airline group, flies a young fleet of 61 aircraft, mostly Airbus A320 jets.

"The strong investment in the Athens network, coupled with strong demand for (flights) to Greece this year, have yielded a very good start to the summer season," Aegean's Chief Executive Dimitris Gerogiannis said in a statement.

The carrier flew a total of 2.1 million passengers in the two month period. Passenger traffic on its international flights grew 15 percent year-on-year to 1.2 million passengers.

Aegean said load factors improved by eight percentage points to 79 percent compared to the same period last year. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, editing by Louise Heavens)