Court says Aegon must compensate some clients on investment-linked policies

AMSTERDAM, June 28 (Reuters) - Dutch insurer Aegon inadequately disclosed the costs of three types of investment-linked insurance policies between 1989 and 2004, a Dutch court ruled on Wednesday.

Although the court said the company must compensate customers, Aegon said the ruling would only apply to a "very limited number" of clients, because it has already struck settlements with many in recent years.

Aegon's shares fell briefly after the verdict was announced but are now trading flat at 4.35 euros.