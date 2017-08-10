Dutch insurer lifts profit, capital position

AMSTERDAM, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Dutch insurer Aegon on Thursday reported a 23 percent rise in underlying pretax profit to 535 million euros ($627.9 million) on the back of higher fee income and improved claims, beating market expectations.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted a core profit of 505 million euros on average.

The company said it had increased its group solvency ratio by 28 percentage points to 185 percent. ($1 = 0.8520 euros) (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)