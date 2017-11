AMSTERDAM, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Dutch insurer Aegon on Thursday reported a 20 percent rise in third-quarter underlying pretax profit to 556 million euros ($645 million) on fewer claims, higher fee revenues, and lower expenses in the United States, where it does two-thirds of its business.

Analysts polled for Reuters were expecting underlying pretax profit at 491 million euros. ($1 = 0.8618 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)