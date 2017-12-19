FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AerCap to sell 21 aircraft worth $800 mln to Peregrine Aviation
December 19, 2017 / 9:32 AM / in 2 days

AerCap to sell 21 aircraft worth $800 mln to Peregrine Aviation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Leasing company AerCap Holdings NV said it would sell 21 aircraft worth $800 million to Peregrine Aviation Co Ltd, an investment unit of NCB Capital, the brokerage arm of National Commercial Bank SJSC.

The 21-aircraft portfolio consists of a mix of wide-body and narrow-body aircraft, AerCap said in a press release.

Under the agreement, AerCap will provide lease management services to Peregrine and will retain an equity interest in the entity, the company said.

Reporting by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

