Aerie's glaucoma drug Rhopressa wins backing from U.S. FDA panel
October 13, 2017 / 5:05 PM / 8 days ago

Aerie's glaucoma drug Rhopressa wins backing from U.S. FDA panel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - The benefit of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc’s experimental glaucoma treatment outweighs the risks and the drug should be approved, an advisory committee to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration concluded on Friday.

The panel voted 9-1 in favor of the drug, Rhopressa, the first in a new class of treatments for glaucoma, an eye condition that is the second-leading cause of blindness in the world.

The FDA is not obliged to follow the recommendations of its advisory panels but typically does. (Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

