February 20, 2020 / 5:21 PM / Updated 32 minutes ago

French ADP buys 49% of India's GMR Airports for 1.34 billion euros

Vehicles cross through an underpass constructed by GMR Infrastructure that connects to the airport in New Delhi, May 13, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

PARIS (Reuters) - French airports operator ADP, which operates Paris airports Roissy and Orly, has bought a 49% stake in India’s GMR Airports for 1.34 billion euros ($1.45 billion), ADP said in a statement on Thursday.

GMR Airports has a portfolio of seven airports in three countries: India, the Philippines and Greece.

ADP said the Delhi and Hyderabad airports in India and the Mactan-Cebu airport in the Philippines together handled a total of 102 million passengers in 2019.

($1 = 0.9266 euros)

Reporting by Geert De Clercq, Editing by Dominiqe Vidalon

