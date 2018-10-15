Dassault to deliver Rafale fighter jets to India from 2019: CEO

ORLANDO, Fla (Reuters) - Dassault Aviation will deliver its Rafale fighter jets to India from 2019 and may see new orders in coming months, Chief Executive Eric Trappier told Reuters ahead of the world’s largest business jet show in Orlando on Monday.

Eric Trappier, Chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation, attends a meeting at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia January 31, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

India signed a deal with Dassault in 2016 for the transfer of 36 Rafale jets but the deal has since faced criticism from Indian opposition parties who allege wrongdoing in one of the biggest defense deals.