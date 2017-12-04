CVS says deal to help build Anthem's drug benefit still on

NEW YORK, Dec 4 (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp CEO Larry Merlo said on Monday that its plan to help health insurer Anthem Inc build its own pharmacy benefit management business remains in place with planning well under way, unaffected by CVS’ deal to buy Anthem rival Aetna Inc.

Merlo was responding to a question on a conference call with Wall Street analysts, some of whom have wondered if CVS would lose the business because of the $69-billion deal announced on Sunday.