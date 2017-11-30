FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CVS Health closes in on deal to buy health insurer Aetna - WSJ
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 30, 2017 / 3:54 PM / a day ago

CVS Health closes in on deal to buy health insurer Aetna - WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 30 (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp is moving closer to a deal to buy health insurer Aetna Inc for more than $66 billion in cash and stock, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The companies are in advanced stages of negotiating a deal that would value Aetna at between $200 and $205 per share and would be comprised mainly of cash, the Journal said. (on.wsj.com/2j5V1yn)

The deal could be could be announced by Monday, the WSJ said.

Both the companies were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

