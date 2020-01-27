U.S. military plane crashes in Afghanistan: officials

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - An aircraft that crashed in Afghanistan on Monday was a small U.S. military plane, U.S. officials told Reuters.

The officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said there were no indications so far that the plane had been brought down by enemy activity. One of the officials said there were believed to be less than 10 people on the plane.

The Taliban said it had shot down a U.S. military plane in the central Afghan province of Ghazni on Monday, killing all personnel on board.

The Pentagon declined to comment.