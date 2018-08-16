FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Asia News
August 16, 2018 / 9:22 AM / Updated an hour ago

Islamic State claims deadly Kabul suicide bombing: Amaq

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Islamic State said one of its militants was responsible for a deadly suicide bombing in a Shi’ite area of the Afghan capital Kabul on Wednesday, the group’s Amaq news agency said on Thursday without providing proof.

Amaq said the attacker was wearing a suicide vest.

Afghan authorities said on Thursday that the death toll from the attack, which hit an educational centre west of Kabul, was 34 and 56 were injured.

Reporting by Ahmed Tolba; Writing by Eric Knecht; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
