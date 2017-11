CAIRO (Reuters) - Islamic State has claimed responsibility for an attack on a private television station in the Afghan capital of Kabul, the group’s news agency Amaq said on Tuesday,without giving evidence,

Afghan policemen keep watch at the site of an attack at a private television station in Kabul, Afghanistan, November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

A staff member who witnessed the attack said gunmen attacked the building after an explosion.