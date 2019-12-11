Pompeo condemns deadly Taliban attack on U.S. military base

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo makes a statement to the press at the State Department in Washington, U.S., December 11, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday condemned a suicide bombing in Afghanistan near Bagram air force base that he said killed more than four dozen civilians and wounded at least five U.S.-led coalition troops.

“Want to condemn this morning’s coordinated terrorist attack near Bagram air force base in the strongest possible terms,” Pompeo told reporters.

“Sounds like more than four dozen civilians were killed. Initial reports show that there were at least five coalition troops that were at least injured in the attacks as well,” he added.