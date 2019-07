Smoke rises from the site of a blast and gunfire in Kabul, Afghanistan July 1, 2019. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

KABUL (Reuters) - A blast in the Afghan capital on Monday was part of an attack by Taliban fighters targeting the defence ministry compound in Kabul, the Islamist militant group said in a statement.

“The target was the defence ministry’s technical installation,” a Taliban official said in the statement, adding that the blast injured several Taliban fighters, civilians and government employees.