2 months ago
American soldiers wounded, not killed in incident at Afghan base - U.S. official
#South Asia News
June 17, 2017 / 1:59 PM / 2 months ago

American soldiers wounded, not killed in incident at Afghan base - U.S. official

1 Min Read

KABUL (Reuters) - At least one Afghan soldier was killed and several American soldiers were wounded in an incident at a base in northern Afghanistan on Saturday, a U.S. military official said.

A spokesman for the U.S. military command in Kabul denied reports by an Afghan official that Americans had been killed, but confirmed that an unspecified number of soldiers had been wounded at Camp Shaheen, which is the headquarters of the Afghan army's 209th Corps in the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif.

At least one Afghan soldier was killed and another wounded, the official said.

Reporting by Josh Smith; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

