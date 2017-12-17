FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Car bomber attacks NATO convoy in Afghanistan
#South Asia News
December 17, 2017 / 2:19 PM / 2 days ago

Car bomber attacks NATO convoy in Afghanistan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KANDAHAR, Afghanistan (Reuters) - A car bomber attacked a NATO convoy in the southern Afghan city of Kandahar on Sunday, killing one civilian and wounding four others but without causing casualties among international forces, officials said.

Qudratullah Khushbakht, a spokesman for the Kandahar governor, said the attack happened on the airport road, killing a woman and wounding four other people.

However a spokesman for the NATO-led Resolute Support mission said there had been no injuries among troops in the convoy.

“We can confirm a suicide bomber attempted an attack on a patrol in Kandahar, Afghanistan, earlier today. However, there were no fatalities or injuries sustained by coalition forces,” the spokesman said in an emailed statement.

Reporting by Ismail Sameem and James Mackenzie; Editing by Gareth Jones

