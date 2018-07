KABUL (Reuters) - At least six people were killed and 14 wounded in an attack on Tuesday on a government building in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad, the local governor’s spokesman said, shortly after two gunmen were killed by security forces.

Smoke rises from an area where explosions and gunshots were heard, in Jalalabad city, Afghanistan July 31, 2018. REUTERS/Parwiz

The final total may be higher, however. Sohrab Qaderi, a local provincial council member, put the death toll at eight with 30 wounded.