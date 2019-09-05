Blast shakes buildings in centre of Afghan capital

KABUL (Reuters) - A suicide bomber blew himself up on Thursday in the centre of Kabul, the Afghan capital, government officials said, and the blast shook windows and doors in an area near embassies and government buildings.

Interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi confirmed the explosion, but said the target was unclear.

“Ambulances and rescue teams are being rushed to the blast site,” he added.

It was not immediately clear if there were any casualties in the attack, for which no militant group has claimed responsibility.