Romanian soldier killed in Afghanistan convoy attack

KABUL/BUCHAREST (Reuters) - A Romanian soldier from a NATO-led mission was killed and two others wounded in Afghanistan on Friday when a vehicle rigged with explosives crashed into their convoy, the Romanian defence ministry said.

The soldiers were travelling in a convoy in the Kandahar region, the ministry said in a statement.

Romania, a NATO member since 2004, is contributing more than 620 troops to NATO’s Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan which faces attacks from Taliban fighters.

The European Union state has lost 29 soldiers on foreign missions, with 180 wounded, the ministry said.

“The security situation in Afghanistan remains unstable, with the majority of incidents occuring in eastern and southern provinces,” the statement read. “NATO forces ... remain permanent targets of potential insurgent attacks.”

The coalition maintains nearly 13,000 troops from 39 countries, as part of a mission to train, advise and assist Afghan troops.

U.S. military commanders in Afghanistan have asked for several thousand additional troops, but the request is stalled in Washington, where Trump has expressed scepticism over extending the American commitment.