Seven civilians killed in air strike in northern Afghanistan: government

KABUL (Reuters) - Seven members of a family were killed in an air strike in the northern Baghlan province of Afghanistan, the Afghan ministry of defence said in a statement.

The air strike that led to civilian casualties was conducted for “the elimination of enemy” in the KutobKhel area of the city of Pul-e-Khumri.

A team from the ministry of defence has been assigned to assess and investigate the incident that led to the civilian casualties, the officials said in the statement.