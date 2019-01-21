Taliban attack in central Afghanistan kills more than 100 security force members: defence ministry source

Afghan men stand in front of a collapsed building of a military base after a car bomb attack in Maidan Wardak, Afghanistan, January 21, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

KABUL (Reuters) - More than 100 members of Afghan security forces were killed when Taliban insurgents attacked a military compound in the central Maidan Wardak province on Monday, a senior defence ministry official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

“We have information that 126 people have been killed in the explosion inside the military training center,” the official said.

A provincial official also said the death toll was over 100.

A government spokesman declined to comment. Earlier the government said 12 people had been killed.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.