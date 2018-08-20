FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 20, 2018 / 6:23 AM / Updated an hour ago

Taliban kidnap dozens from buses in Afghanistan's north, official says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KABUL (Reuters) - Taliban insurgents kidnapped dozens of passengers after stopping three buses in Afghanistan’s northern Kunduz province, a government official said on Monday.

Esmatullah Muradi, a spokesman for the Kunduz governor, said the kidnapping happened on Monday morning when three passenger buses were coming from Takhar province to the capital, Kabul.

“The buses were stopped by the Taliban fighters, passengers were forced to step down and they have been taken to an undisclosed location,” he said.

Reporting by Abdul Qadir Sediq; Writing by Rupam Jain; Editing by Paul Tait

