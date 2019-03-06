Islamic State claims responsibility for deadly attack in Afghanistan - Amaq

Afghan security forces stand guard near the site of an attack in Jalalabad, Afghanistan March 6, 2019. REUTERS/Parwiz

CAIRO (Reuters) - Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack that killed 16 people in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province, the militant group’s Amaq news agency said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, suicide bombers and gunmen attacked a construction company office in the Afghan city of Jalalabad, killing 16 employees of the Afghan company, a provincial official said.

Jalalabad is the capital of Nangarhar province, which is on the border with Pakistan.