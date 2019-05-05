Taliban suicide bomber leads attack on police headquarters in Afghanistan

KABUL (Reuters) - A Taliban fighter driving a Humvee packed with explosives blew himself up outside a police headquarters in the northern Afghan city of Pul-e-Khumri and other fighters opened fire on security forces there, the Taliban said in a statement on Sunday.

“Several other Taliban fighters are presently clashing with the Afghan forces,” spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said.

Government officials in Baghlan province confirmed the explosion in the provincial capital.