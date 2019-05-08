South Asia News
Kabul car bomb blast targets foreign aid group: security officials

KABUL (Reuters) - A car bomb targeted an international aid organisation in an upscale area of Kabul, the Afghan capital on Wednesday, the third day of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, sending a plume of smoke and dust into the sky, security officials said.

The attack targeted the office of non-profit Counterpart International in the Shahr Naw area of Kabul, they added.

A health ministry spokesman, Wahidullah Mayar, said nine wounded people had been taken to hospital.

Reporting by Hamid Shalizi, Abdul Qadir Sediqi; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

