6 days ago
Islamic State claims responsibility for attack near Iraqi embassy in Kabul
#South Asia News
July 31, 2017 / 8:22 AM / 6 days ago

Islamic State claims responsibility for attack near Iraqi embassy in Kabul

1 Min Read

A member of the Afghan security forces aims his rifle during gun fire at the site of an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan July 31, 2017.Mohammad Ismail

CAIRO (Reuters) - Islamic State claimed responsibility on Monday for a suicide attack that targeted the Iraqi embassy in the Afghan capital Kabul, the group's Amaq news agency reported.

Afghan security forces battled gunmen near a police compound and the nearby Iraqi embassy on Monday. They said the attackers appeared to have taken cover in the embassy building in a business district of the city, from where smoke could be seen rising.

Reporting by Omar Fahmy, Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Gareth Jones

