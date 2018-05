CAIRO (Reuters) - Islamic State said it was behind Wednesday’s attack on Afghanistan’s Interior Ministry in Kabul, but provided no immediate evidence for its claim.

Afghan policemen arrive at the site of an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan May 30, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

The group released a statement online via its Amaq news agency.

Attackers armed with assault rifles and grenade launchers stormed the heavily fortified Interior Ministry headquarters earlier on Wednesday.