July 29, 2018 / 1:59 PM / Updated an hour ago

Islamic State claims attack on Afghan midwife centre -statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Islamic State claimed responsibility on Sunday for an attack on a midwife training centre in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad on Saturday that killed three staff.

An Afghan security guard stands at the gate of a midwife training center after an attack in Jalalabad city, Afghanistan July 28, 2018.REUTERS/Parwiz

The ultra-hardline militant group, which cited no evidence for its claim in a statement issued via its Amaq news agency, said the attack was carried out by two gunmen.

Islamic State has a stronghold in the province of Nangarhar surrounding Jalalabad, bordering Pakistan.

Reporting by Ahmed Tolba; Editing by Mark Heinrich; Editing by Mark Heinrich

