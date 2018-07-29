Islamic State claims attack on Afghan midwife centre -statement

CAIRO (Reuters) - Islamic State claimed responsibility on Sunday for an attack on a midwife training centre in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad on Saturday that killed three staff.
The ultra-hardline militant group, which cited no evidence for its claim in a statement issued via its Amaq news agency, said the attack was carried out by two gunmen.
Islamic State has a stronghold in the province of Nangarhar surrounding Jalalabad, bordering Pakistan.
