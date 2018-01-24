Islamic State claims attack on Jalalabad in Afghanistan

CAIRO (Reuters) - Islamic State has claimed responsibility for an attack that hit Afghanistan’s eastern city of Jalalabad on Wednesday, according to the militant group’s news agency Amaq, though it did not provide immediate evidence for the claim.

Amaq said the operation involved a car bomb and three other attacks that targeted British, Swedish, and Afghani government institutions in Jalalabad, without providing further details.

Gunmen stormed an office of aid agency Save the Children and battled security forces surrounding the building, killing at least two people and wounding 12, officials said.